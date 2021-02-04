ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
World

Iran's Revolutionary Guard frees 2 soldiers kidnapped in Pakistan

  • On Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that it had freed two soldiers, in an intelligence operation inside Pakistani territory.
  • Military officials reportedly formed a joint committee between Tehran and Islamabad to free the kidnapped guards.
BR Web Desk 04 Feb 2021

On Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that it had freed two soldiers, in an intelligence operation inside Pakistani territory.

In a statement from the IRGC, it was mentioned that "A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago".

According to the statement, the soldiers have been successfully transferred back to Iran.

On the 16th of October 2018, the Jaish ul-Adl organization kidnapped 12 IRGC guards to Pakistani territory, from the city of Merkava in Sistan and the province of Balochistan, on the border between the two countries.

Military officials reportedly formed a joint committee between Tehran and Islamabad to free the kidnapped guards.

Five of the soldiers were released on the 15th of November 2018, and four Iranian soldiers were rescued by the Pakistani army on the 21st of March 2019.

The Jaish ul-Adl organization, which Tehran declared a terrorist organization, is waging an armed struggle against the Iranian government, stating that it defends the rights of Baloch Sunnis in Iran.

