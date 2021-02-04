Markets
China central bank resumes 14-day reverse repos, injects 100bn yuan
04 Feb 2021
SHANGHAI: China's central bank will resume injecting cash via 14-day reverse repos through open market operations into the banking system for first time since late December, traders said.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will inject 100 billion yuan through 14-day reverse repos on Thursday, according to the traders, compared with the same amount worth of seven-day reverse repos maturing on the day. That results in no fund injections or withdrawals on a net basis.
The last time the PBOC injected 14-day cash was on Dec. 24, 2020.
