Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

(Karachi) Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been shifted to a Lahore hospital amid tight security after his condition deteriorated, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, he has been moved to INMOL Cancer Hospital after he felt unwell. The PML-N president, who is afflicted with blood cancer, will undergo a PET scan at the hospital.

The Punjab health department has formed a medical board to examine him. The board comprising six government doctors has been constituted on the direction of the accountability court.

The medical board is headed by Punjab Institute Of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof Khalid Mahmood and inckludes Prof Saeed Ahmed, Prof Saima Ameer, Prof Rana Adil, Prof Khadija and Dr Abbas Khokhar as its members.

The board will examine Shehbaz’s health and submit a report in this regard to the health department. It can also get Shehbaz’s personal physicians’ opinion about his health on his request.