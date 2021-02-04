ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,672 Decreased By ▼ -313.69 (-1.21%)
KSE100 46,867 Decreased By ▼ -66.27 (-0.14%)
KSE30 19,585 Increased By ▲ 15.83 (0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares slip as chip-related stocks lose steam; Sony jumps on strong earnings

  • Nikkei share average edged down 0.42% at 28,523.06 by 0145 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 0.01% to 1871.04.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares snapped a three-session rally on Thursday, mainly led by declines in chip-related shares as investors booked profits, while electronics and media giant Sony jumped more than 9% on upbeat third-quarter earnings.

Nikkei share average edged down 0.42% at 28,523.06 by 0145 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 0.01% to 1871.04.

Chip-related shares led losses, with Advantest falling 4.75%, followed by Sumco and TDK losing 4.18% and 3.64%, respectively.

"Chip-related shares rose too much before the earnings season started but now all the good news are out," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Virus-beaten down transport shares are gaining but whether those shares could maintain the momentum is questionable as the pandemic is far from over."

Sony surged 9.45% and was the biggest gainer in Nikkei, after the company raised its full-year profit outlook.

Transport stocks continued their rallies, with Japan Airlines and Central Japan Railway gaining 3.15% and 1.49%, respectively.

Brokerages gained the most among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange, after Nomura Holdings reported strong earnings and jumped 5.24%. Daiwa Securities Group rose 3.7%.

Sea transport sector jumped 4.74%, after Kawasaki Kisen raised its outlook. Kawasaki Kisen surged 7.14%, while Nippon Yusen jumped 6.23%.

Japanese shares Nikkei Nippon Yusen TDK Kawasaki Kisen Transport stocks

Japanese shares slip as chip-related stocks lose steam; Sony jumps on strong earnings

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters