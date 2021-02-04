ANL 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.91%)
ASC 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.2%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.48%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
BYCO 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 119.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.32%)
EPCL 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.93%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
HUBC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.67%)
JSCL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.89%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 45.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.82%)
PAEL 40.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.21%)
POWER 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.57%)
PPL 94.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.53%)
TRG 112.98 Decreased By ▼ -10.72 (-8.67%)
UNITY 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
BR100 4,999 Decreased By ▼ -22.9 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,566 Decreased By ▼ -419.11 (-1.61%)
KSE100 46,807 Decreased By ▼ -126.49 (-0.27%)
KSE30 19,550 Decreased By ▼ -18.62 (-0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may retest resistance at $56.23

  • Support is at $55.63, a break below which could cause a fall into a zone of $55.10-$55.41.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $56.23 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $56.74-$57.24 range.

The resistance is identified as the 214.6% projection level of an upward wave C from $51.64. This wave shows no sign of completion yet.

It may extend into the $56.74-$57.24 range.

Support is at $55.63, a break below which could cause a fall into a zone of $55.10-$55.41.

On the daily chart, a rising trendline points at a wider target zone of $56.37-$57.72, formed by the 338.2% and the 361.8% projection levels of an uptrend from $37.06.

The pattern from the Jan. 5 low of $47.24 looks like a pennant, which suggests a target of $58.30, near $57.72.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Oil Brent US oil

US oil may retest resistance at $56.23

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters