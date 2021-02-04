US oil may retest resistance at $56.23

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $56.23 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $56.74-$57.24 range.

The resistance is identified as the 214.6% projection level of an upward wave C from $51.64. This wave shows no sign of completion yet.

It may extend into the $56.74-$57.24 range.

Support is at $55.63, a break below which could cause a fall into a zone of $55.10-$55.41.

On the daily chart, a rising trendline points at a wider target zone of $56.37-$57.72, formed by the 338.2% and the 361.8% projection levels of an uptrend from $37.06.

The pattern from the Jan. 5 low of $47.24 looks like a pennant, which suggests a target of $58.30, near $57.72.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.