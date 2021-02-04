ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Spot gold may test support at $1,818

Reuters 04 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,818 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,801.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,875.26, which may travel into a range of $1,726-$1,783, formed by its 100% and 61.8% projection levels.

A bearish pennant points at a target around $1,726 as well. Resistance is at $1,840, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,853-$1,875 range.

On the daily chart, gold has broken a support at $1,841, the 38.2% projection level of a downward wave C from $1,959.01.

The metal may test the next support at $1,805, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $1,769.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold may test support at $1,818

