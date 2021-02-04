ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,007 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.3%)
BR30 25,659 Decreased By ▼ -326.01 (-1.25%)
KSE100 46,857 Decreased By ▼ -76.58 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,587 Increased By ▲ 18.09 (0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to snap post-budget rally as financials drag

  • Shares of India's largest lender SBI fell 0.6% ahead of the bank's quarterly earnings.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Thursday, as financial stocks took a breather after a three-day post-budget rally that saw the main indexes hit record highs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.23% to 14,755.70 by 0348 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.29% at 50,108.69.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries declined 0.4% after it said its unit will sell its interest in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale in the United States for $250 million to Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Bank stocks were among the top drags on the Nifty 50, with top private-sector lender HDFC Bank falling 1.7%. The lender also weighed on the Nifty Bank index, which fell 1.1%. The index has risen 12.5% so far this week.

Shares of India's largest lender SBI fell 0.6% ahead of the bank's quarterly earnings.

Broader Asian shares dipped as tight liquidity conditions in China curbed buying for now, though improving corporate earnings, expectations of large US stimulus and subsiding retail frenzy all supported risk sentiment.

China Indian shares GAS NSE Nifty 50 index Nifty bank index Northern Oil SBI Broader Asian shares

Indian shares set to snap post-budget rally as financials drag

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters