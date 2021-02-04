It's time HSBC's big bosses followed the money

HONG KONG: Bankers know it pays to follow the money. Accordingly, HSBC could soon move some of its senior brass to Asia. There are good reasons for financial services giants to avoid putting global chiefs in Hong Kong or Singapore, but for the $108 billion UK-based bank a power shift is long overdue.

HSBC already is freeing up capital from its European and US operations to deploy in its biggest market. Chief Executive Noel Quinn will update investors on the strategy later this month.

As it stands, no worldwide chief of anything sits in Asia for HSBC even though the continent accounted for more than 100% of its $9.9 billion in adjusted pre-tax profit for the first nine months of last year, covering losses in Europe.

Asia's rising riches have gradually encouraged HSBC's peers to increase the number of rainmakers with a "global" in their title to sit further east. They often split the role with colleagues in New York. Colin Banfield, for example, helps oversee global cross-border M&A for Citigroup from Hong Kong. In such situations, co-heads can make sense, carving up clients on opposite sides of the world.

Bankers in Asia are used to dialing into calls in their pyjamas - or at least they were before the pandemic popularized videoconferencing - but there is a limit.

HSBC is different, though, which helps explain why Quinn might move London-based investment bank co-heads Greg Guyett and Georges Elhedery to Asia, according to a Bloomberg report. Most of rival Standard Chartered's business heads, including those tipped to eventually replace boss Bill Winters, are already based in the region.

Covid-19 has only made HSBC's dearth of top talent in Asia more noticeable. It puts extra strain on Asia Pacific chief Peter Wong just as strife in Hong Kong adds to the political tightrope the bank is walking between Beijing and London. Quinn could only manage two trips to Hong Kong last year.

Former HSBC boss Michael Geoghegan created something of a stir when he announced in 2009 that he was moving to Hong Kong from London.

The only chatter that should be heard about repositioning some of the chief executive's direct reports now is why it didn't happen sooner.