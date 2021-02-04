ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.62%)
ASC 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.49%)
ASL 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.98%)
AVN 98.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-4.79%)
BOP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
BYCO 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
DGKC 119.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.48%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.73%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.33%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.38%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.22%)
KAPCO 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
MLCF 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.08%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.51%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.09%)
PPL 93.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
PRL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.71%)
TRG 112.32 Decreased By ▼ -11.38 (-9.2%)
UNITY 35.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,991 Decreased By ▼ -30.85 (-0.61%)
BR30 25,531 Decreased By ▼ -454.07 (-1.75%)
KSE100 46,793 Decreased By ▼ -140.76 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -21.06 (-0.11%)
Global vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical

  • Overall, vaccine confidence is higher than in November, when the same survey - conducted in 15 countries and covering 13,500 people each time - found that only 40% would be willing to get vaccinated.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

People’s willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is rising around the world and more than half of those questioned said they would take the shot if it were offered next week, an updated survey of global vaccine confidence found on Thursday.

But attitudes and confidence vary widely in the 15 countries covered in the survey, with France showing high levels of scepticism and some Asian countries showing declining trust in vaccines, while some European nations see rising confidence.

Overall, vaccine confidence is higher than in November, when the same survey - conducted in 15 countries and covering 13,500 people each time - found that only 40% would be willing to get vaccinated.

The survey, co-led by YouGov and Imperial College London’s Institute of Global Health Innovation (IGHI), found that people in Britain were the most willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine, at 78%, followed by Denmark at 67%.

France had the highest proportion of respondents who said they would not take a vaccine, at 44%, but saw a doubling in the proportion who strongly agreed that they would take a vaccine, from 15% in November to 30% in January.

In Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, willingness to take a vaccine has dropped off since November, with Japan showing the least preparedness, followed by Singapore.

“As vaccines will play a vital role in controlling the pandemic, leaders must act now to help more people understand the benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19 and make sure that no one is left behind,” said David Nabarro, the IGHI’s co-director and a World Health Organization expert on COVID-19.

The survey is part of efforts by the WHO and other bodies to monitor health-related behaviour and attitudes during the pandemic.

Since April 2020 researchers have surveyed more 470,000 people worldwide. This most recent survey ran from Jan. 4-24.

It found that most people trust vaccines, with two-thirds expressing strong or moderate confidence and only 12% reporting no trust at all. It also found that two-thirds of people believe getting vaccinated is important for their health.

