ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.57%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.42%)
ASL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.53%)
AVN 99.05 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-4.44%)
BOP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
BYCO 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
DGKC 120.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.87%)
EPCL 50.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.42%)
FCCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
HUBC 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
JSCL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.22%)
KAPCO 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
MLCF 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
PAEL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.23%)
PPL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.82%)
PRL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.17%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
SNGP 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
TRG 114.42 Decreased By ▼ -9.27 (-7.49%)
UNITY 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,035 Increased By ▲ 13.36 (0.27%)
BR30 25,886 Decreased By ▼ -99.23 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,107 Increased By ▲ 173.76 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,680 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

  • Country also reported 1,772 recoveries.
  • Coronavirus vaccination drive began on Wednesday across the country, which aims to inoculate health workers in the first phase.
Aisha Mahmood 04 Feb 2021

The novel coronavirus has claimed 31 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,833.

In the past 24 hours, 44,173 people were tested for the virus across Pakistan. So far, 8,085,427 people have been tested for coronavirus since the outbreak of the virus last year. Out of these new cases, 1,508 came out positive, taking the national tally to 550,540.

Out of these, Sindh has reported 248,919, Punjab 159,311, Balochistan 18,840 and KP 67,803. Whereas, Islamabad has confirmed 41,655 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 9,100 and Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 4,912 infections.

The country's coronavirus recoveries reached 505,818 on Thursday after 1,772 more people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccination drive began on Wednesday across the country in which the government aims to administer the vaccine to over one million healthcare workers in the first phase.

On Tuesday, Dr Rana Imran Sikander head of the coronavirus ward at PIMS became the first person to receive coronavirus vaccination in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Coronavirus Pakistan Coronavirus Vaccine Sinopharm coronavirus cases Coronavirus deaths vaccination campaign

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

1HFY21: Fiscal deficit recorded at 2.5pc of GDP

ECC allows removal of dividend distribution cap on MPCL

Lively TERF nearing its demise

Jul-Jan net collection hits Rs2.580trn mark

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters