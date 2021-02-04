ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
No-trust motion against PM: PDM meeting to discuss PPP’s proposal today

Recorder Report 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its important meeting today (Thursday) to deliberate upon the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s proposal with regard to the possible no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is also Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief would chair the meeting in Islamabad, which would also be attended by former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari via video links besides by central leadership including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and others.

Sources said that the PPP would give arguments in favour of its proposal which included three no-confidence motions separately against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The PML-N and the JUI-F have already expressed reservations over the proposal of the no-confidence motion given the numerical strength of the opposition alliance in the National Assembly as well as in Punjab provincial assembly.

In what appeared to be an understanding reached with the powers that be, the PPP has so far, convinced the rest of the parties in the PDM to avoid confrontations with the institutions and instead use the options available in the Constitution such as an in-house change, and the option of the no-confidence motion etc.

The sources further said that the meeting would also exchange views on the PML-N’s proposal aimed at supporting each other’s candidates in the forthcoming Senate elections.

The meeting would also deliberate upon the proposed “long march” and resignations from the assemblies – the option on which the PPP is still hesitant.

