List of beneficiaries: BISP removes another 29,961 individuals

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has announced to have removed another 29,961 individuals from its list of beneficiaries who were provided financial assistance, bringing the total number of individuals removed from BISP beneficiaries list to 850,126, from December 2019 till date.

According to the data issued by BISP on Wednesday, 15,326 pensioners, 9,991 “high-income” individuals, 4,371 employees of autonomous agencies and 273 government employees were removed from the BISP’s list of beneficiaries.

In December 2019, the total number of BISP beneficiaries was 5.9 million out of which 820,165 beneficiaries were declared ineligible and removed from BISP’s list which included 14,730 government employees including 2,543 gazetted officers (Grade 17 to 21).

BISP data available with Business Recorder suggested that out of these 820,165 individuals, 153,302 were those who travelled abroad once in their lifetime; 195,364 were those whose spouses travelled abroad once; 10,476 beneficiaries travelled abroad more than once; 166,319 beneficiaries were those whose spouses travelled abroad more than once, 692 beneficiaries had one or more vehicles registered in their names; 43,746 beneficiaries were those whose spouses had one or more vehicles registered in their names; 24,546 were those whose average monthly telephone bill was Rs 1,000 or more; 115,767 beneficiaries were those whose spouses average monthly telephone bill was Rs 1,000 or more; 666 beneficiaries applied passports through Executive Passport Offices; 580 beneficiaries were those whose spouses applied for passports through Executive Passport Offices; 36,970 beneficiaries were those whose three or more family members got their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) on Executive category fee, 14,730 beneficiaries were government employees and 127,826 beneficiaries were those whose spouses were government employees.

The remaining number of BISP beneficiaries after removal of 820,165 beneficiaries from 5.9 million has been 4.27 million now who are provided monthly cash assistance of Rs 2000.

