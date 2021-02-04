Kashmir conference: Solidarity expressed with Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a national conference on Kashmir Wednesday expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people, and vowed Pakistani people’s continued support in their valiant struggle against India’s fascism and terrorism.

The national conference on Kashmir was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami which was addressed by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq, chairman Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Raja Zafarul Haq, Jamiyat Ahle Hadith chief Senator Prof Sajid Mir, and JI AJK chapter chief Dr Khalid Mehmood among others.

They called upon the people from Peshawar to Karachi, and Gilgit to Gwadar, to take to streets on February 5 to convey a strong message to their brothers and sisters in occupied Jammu and Kashmir that they are not alone in their valiant struggle against India’s fascism and terrorism.

In his address, the AJK president said that in spite of all-out political differences, leaders of all the political parties of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have a unanimous stand on the Kashmir issue.

“The entire Pakistani nation and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would practically demonstrate this unanimity on Friday in order to convey a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the days of his illegal and illegitimate occupation of Kashmir are numbered, and the whole Pakistani nation stands united with their Kashmiri brethren, and their unity will culminate in the freedom of occupied Kashmir and the defeat of so-called Hindutva ideology,” he added.

He said that stopping India from changing demography of occupied Kashmir is a major challenge for the whole Pakistani nation.

“This is possible only when the whole nation unanimously becomes the voice of Kashmiri people across the globe,” he added.

He said that the main agenda should be the demographic transformation taking place in the IIOJK.

This is a crucial issue as Hindus are being imported from all over India to settle them in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He said that the only option to frustrate designs of the Indian fanatics against the existence of Pakistan is to support the brothers and sisters in the occupied territory because they are fighting the war not only for our survival but this is also our religious and moral obligation to support them. The AJK president appreciated more than 600 MPs who have been presenting resolutions of condemnations against the Indian actions, in the European Parliament since August 5, 2019.

Our political parties should contact them to not only thank them but also seek more cooperation from them, he added.

“It is high time that we bring a change in our strategy on Kashmir and transform the Kashmir issue into an international political and peoples’ movement in order to compel the decision-making bodies of the world to speak in favour of the Kashmiri people,” he suggested.

“We must keep in mind that the United Nations’ Security Council or its Human Rights Commission will not offer Kashmir to us in a silver platter. We should take the baton and lead the struggle for liberty of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The core responsibility lies with us in this regard,” the AJK president added.

Asad Qaiser, in his address said that Kashmir dispute is not just a bilateral issue but it is an international issue of violation of basic human rights.

He said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, adding that the incumbent government is highlighting atrocities on the IIOJK.

On the occasion, JI chief Senator Siraj ul Haq said that Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of partition of sub-continent.

He said that silence of international human rights organizations on atrocities of Indian troops in the IIOJK is deplorable.

He said that Pakistani nation would support Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom till their last breath.

