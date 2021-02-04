Govt employees’ bodies to stage sit-in outside Parliament from 10th

ISLAMABAD: Various organisations of government employees have decided to stage sit-in outside the Parliament House from February 10, in case the authorities did not pay heed to their demands.

The All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council (APSECC), the Federal Secretariat Employees Core Committee, the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), the All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Association (APLHWA), and other organisations of public sector employees said this, here on Wednesday, while continuing their protest.

“If the government didn’t consider our demands we are going to organise a sit-in for an indefinite period until acceptance of our demands,” thousands of government employees while protesting in the Red Zone said, reminding their demands to the government including increase in their salaries according to the inflation ratio, and an end to discrimination among the employees of the various public sector organisations.

The angry protesters raised anti-government slogans and demanded increase in their salaries according to the current inflation ratio.

A heavy contingent of police was present in the Red Zone to control the law and order situation.

There was a gridlock in the federal capital, while the route from Aabpara to the Parliament House was completely blocked.

Federal Secretariat Employees Core Committee President Rehman Bajwa, while addressing the protestors, said the government was continuously cheating them but now they would not spare it.

