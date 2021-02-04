ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt employees’ bodies to stage sit-in outside Parliament from 10th

Recorder Report 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Various organisations of government employees have decided to stage sit-in outside the Parliament House from February 10, in case the authorities did not pay heed to their demands.

The All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council (APSECC), the Federal Secretariat Employees Core Committee, the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), the All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Association (APLHWA), and other organisations of public sector employees said this, here on Wednesday, while continuing their protest.

“If the government didn’t consider our demands we are going to organise a sit-in for an indefinite period until acceptance of our demands,” thousands of government employees while protesting in the Red Zone said, reminding their demands to the government including increase in their salaries according to the inflation ratio, and an end to discrimination among the employees of the various public sector organisations.

The angry protesters raised anti-government slogans and demanded increase in their salaries according to the current inflation ratio.

A heavy contingent of police was present in the Red Zone to control the law and order situation.

There was a gridlock in the federal capital, while the route from Aabpara to the Parliament House was completely blocked.

Federal Secretariat Employees Core Committee President Rehman Bajwa, while addressing the protestors, said the government was continuously cheating them but now they would not spare it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

salaries APSECC APCA government employees Red Zone Rehman Bajwa

Govt employees’ bodies to stage sit-in outside Parliament from 10th

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

1HFY21: Fiscal deficit recorded at 2.5pc of GDP

ECC allows removal of dividend distribution cap on MPCL

Lively TERF nearing its demise

Jul-Jan net collection hits Rs2.580trn mark

Cabinet briefed: Govt spent Rs3trn to effect correction in exchange rate

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.