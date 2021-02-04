S Arabia again suspends entry of people from 20 states including Pakistan

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has again suspended the entry of the around 20 countries including Pakistan into the Kingdom to avert the spread of new wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation Authority (GACA), Saudi Arabia, the travel restriction is going to be re-imposed from 9 pm on February 3, 2021 and the ban comes in the wake of a new wave of covid-19 pandemic.

The GACA has restricted the citizens of 20 countries including Argentina, UAE, Germany, USA, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, UK, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India and Japan to enter into the Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the travelers, who are coming from other countries if they have passed through any of aforementioned countries during last 14 days, should request for entering into the Kingdom except Saudi citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families, notification said.

Following the said restriction, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has informed that no passenger would be able to travel from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia but the outbound flight operations of national flag carrier remains continued for the convenience of passengers, coming back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, PIA spokesman said. However, the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia flights have been postponed till the ban is lifted, he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021