Pakistan will not let anyone take away Kashmir from Kashmiri people: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday declared that Pakistan will not let anyone take away Kashmir from the Kashmiri people, saying “this cause and the struggle is just, sacred, and non-negotiable”.

The foreign minister was speaking at a seminar on Kashmir and later at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir which was also addressed by chairman of the committee Shehryar Khan Afridi who stated that the top-most priority is now to expose the RSS globally and to get the Hindu extremist organization banned.

“The unflinching belief of the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for freedom from Indian occupation fills our hearts with great pride. Their resilience in the face of unspeakable atrocities being perpetuated by Indian occupation forces is remarkable,” Qureshi said. On its part, he added that Pakistan’s ultimate objective remains the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people and relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices. “The people and government of Pakistan remain committed to extend full support to the just cause of Kashmiri’s right to self-determination. We will not let anyone take away Kashmir from the Kashmiris. This cause and the struggle is just, sacred and non-negotiable. The Kashmir spirit will ultimately triumph,” the foreign minister added.

Today, he added that the world is witnessing rise of ultra-nationalism, racism, fascism, religious hatred and intolerance in India in the garb of “Hindutva” supremacist ideology, championed by the RSS-inspired BJP government, which has been using violence to achieve its illegitimate objectives. “This “Hindutva” ideology is not only a threat to the Kashmiris, but to India’s own nationals as well, particularly Muslims,” he stated. He pointed out that the targeted attacks and discriminatory measures against Muslims are rampant in the BJP’s India.

He said that Pakistan continues to expose the horrific atrocities perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK. He added that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has become the headline news. He pointed out that several credible reports from human rights organizations and media outlets have already censured India on its ongoing military siege, clampdown on communications, media blackout and use of other measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of the IIOJK. On the diplomatic front, he added that India is facing humiliation after humiliation internationally following its illegal and unilateral actions in the IIOJK.

Since August 5th, 2019, he pointed out that three meetings of the UN Security Council have been held, to deliberate on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which is a categorical rebuttal of India’s fictitious claim of the dispute being an “internal matter.” Additionally, he added that a number of parliaments including the European Union, the UK and the US Congress have reviewed the situation in the IIOJK on different occasions. He said that the increasing international denunciation of India’s brutal campaign is indeed a step in the right direction.

However, there is still a lot to be done, that will help pave the way for early resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which is a pre-requisite for durable peace and stability in South Asia, he asserted. He pointed out that over 900,000 occupation troops have perpetuated the worst reign of terror upon the innocent Kashmiris. It has been 18 months, since the continuous military siege, communications blockade, media blackout, and unprecedented restrictions on the fundamental freedoms were imposed in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added. He stated that over 300 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since 5th August 2019 in the series of extra judicial killings.

He said that the real objective of the RSS-BJP regime behind its illegal actions was to change the demographic structure of the IIOK in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. He said that over 1.8 million bogus domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris have already been issued to settle them in the IIOJK to undermine the plebiscite in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

“Through their supreme sacrifices, Kashmiris have made it crystal clear that Jammu and Kashmir is not the so-called “integral part” of India…It never was… It never will be!” he added.

The senior Kashmiri leadership remains in jails, including in the infamous Tihar Jail in India on fake, malicious and trumped up charges while thousands of Kashmiri youth remain incarcerated, including many at undisclosed locations away from their families.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Pakistan would keep raising Kashmir issue on all legal, human rights and political forums until and unless Kashmir dispute is resolved. “Now, the government’s top priority is to expose the RSS globally and ultimately get it banned internationally,” he added. He said that India’s Hindutva regime should be tried for committing war crimes being committed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Afridi also chaired an in-camera session of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir which was briefed by Foreign Minister Qureshi and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf.

Yusuf stated that there is no precedent in the recent past the way the present government raised the issue of grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Kashmir issue globally. He said that Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani was awarded a high-level civil award in recognition of his struggles

He said that a “historic” walk is being organized on February 5 to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, as the Kashmir Day would be observed on the day with great zeal and fervor.

Qureshi said that the entire nation is united on Kashmir cause, adding that Pakistan will continue to provide political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle for their right to self-determination. “Today, the world knows that India is fleeing from negotiations, not Pakistan,” he stated, adding that India has also become a hindrance in the SAARC regional process.

