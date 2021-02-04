Speaker gives ruling to keep Pak-Afghan border open six days a week

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday gave the ruling to keep Pak-Afghan border open six days a week for commuters.

The speaker gave this ruling while speaking on a calling attention notice moved by Gul Dad Khan and Dr Haider Ali Khan regarding hampering of economic as well as social activities due to closure of the Pak-Afghan border.

Responding to the calling attention, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid informed the House that 83 percent border fencing with Afghanistan has been completed while fencing with Iran border would be completed in July. He said that over 400,000 people monthly crossed the Pak-Afghan border by road.

He said the government will abide by the speaker’s ruling.

Parliamentary Secretary on Interior Shaukat Ali said that the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan remains open seven days for trade while it is kept open for commuters for four days a week.

He said that 201,612 people cross the Torkham border from Afghanistan to Pakistan and 173,236 people from Pakistan to Afghanistan in a month.

Responding to a question during the question hour, he said the Islamabad Police is performing its duties round the clock to nab criminals and create a sense of security among the citizens of the capital.

Shaukat Ali said that special emphasis is being put to foot patrol in commercial and residential beats for effective engagement of community for prevention of street crimes.

He said that Eagle Squads and motorcycle patrol is in place in all the sectors of Islamabad.

The parliamentary secretary Interior said that to make Islamabad a crime-free city, the Capital police has taken several measures including data base survey of katchi abadis, random checking of guest houses, and joint patrolling with the Pakistan Rangers.

He said that 1,800 CCTV cameras have been installed at conspicuous entry and exit points of the capital. He said that round the clock monitoring of these cameras is being carried out by the expert staff.

