PDM following action plan to send Imran packing: Shazia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Secretary Information Shazia Marri said that her party and all the political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are following an action plan agreed on September 20, 2020, which says that all the options will be used to send this “selected” government and “puppet” Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

“No-confidence motion is also a part of that action plan and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has not given a new option. It is ironic that some people are critical of this no-confidence motion. The action plan consisted of public gatherings, public rallies, no-confidence motion and the option for resignations, when all other options were exhausted. The PPP believes in the action plan and will do everything to dislodge this “selected and puppet” government,” Shazia Marri expressed these views while addressing a news conference outside the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The secretary information PPPP said that the Covid-19 vaccine has been donated by a friendly country to Pakistan and the government of Pakistan has not spent a single penny for these vaccines.

She said, “The government does not have money to buy vaccines but it has money to bribe treasury members to vote in the Senate elections. The government is buying its own members which amounts to horse trading by the government.”

She claimed that the government has become a “joke” and this “government of jesters” should be sent packing.

Marri also claimed that the Sindh government wants to buy vaccines but the federal government is not giving permission because this is an “anti-people selected” government.

“This government does not care about the people of Pakistan. This is a blatant hostility and hatred towards provinces by the federal government,” she said.

Marri said that today (Thursday), the PDM meeting will be very important.

She said that the PDM is holding a huge public gathering on 9th of this month in Hyderabad.

Marri also claimed that Punjab is in the hands of a novice who is reported to be involved in land grabbing.

He is patronizing land grabbing, she alleged.

“Every Pakistani is sad to see Punjab being destroyed bit by bit by the hands of “puppet of the puppet”. The PTI is engulfed in corruption,” she said.

The PPP leader said that everyone has the democratic right of secret vote.

She said that the prime minister is distributing money to his members and that amounts to pre-poll rigging in the Senate elections.

She asked why the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is indifferent to this pre-poll rigging.

She said, “The speaker of the National Assembly is running the parliament with utmost bias. The speaker should be aware of rules and Constitution but he is acting as a PTI worker.”

The secretary information PPP-P said that this government is full of scandals.

“All the thieves from sugar to flour, petrol and LNG are around the “selected” prime minister.”

She said that Asif Ali Zardari, Syed Khursheed Shah and Shehbaz Sharif have been victimised.

She said that still cases are being initiated against opposition and this “corrupt government” is itself involved in massive and huge financial corruption.

“The PTI used to criticise protocol and now during this PTI government dogs are being taken for a round in security protocol. The PTI talks about dogs in Sindh and does not provide vaccines for dog bite to Sindh. Providing a dog bite vaccine is the responsibility of the federal government,” she said.

