Davos 2021 summit in S’pore postponed

GENEVA: The World Economic Forum said Wednesday that its annual meeting, which has already been postponed and moved from Switzerland to Singapore, will be pushed back again due to pandemic-related challenges.

The annual gathering of the world’s political, economic and business elite is traditionally held each January in the Alpine village of Davos.

While a virtual meeting of world leaders was held last month, the physical meeting had already been moved due to the Covid-19 crisis and rescheduled to take place in Singapore in May.