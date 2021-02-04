IT and telecom sector: Pakistan, Germany agree to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque here on Wednesday, said a press release.

Federal Minister for IT welcomed the German ambassador in his office, and during the meeting matters of mutual interests and those related to digitalisation were discussed.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecommunication sector.

Talking to the German ambassador, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Germany and want to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of IT and telecom.

He said that steps are underway for fulfilling Digital Pakistan Vision.

He said that the Ministry of IT and Telecom is taking strong initiatives for the development of IT and Telecom sector, adding that IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan has great potential.

The federal minister said that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances surged to US $958 million at growth rate of 40 percent during July–December of FY 2020-21 in comparison to same period of last financial year.

He urged the IT and Telecom companies of Germany to invest in Pakistan as environment for investment in Pakistan is conducive.

Ambassador of Germany appreciated the role of Minister of IT and Telecom regarding digitalization and for the development of IT and telecom sector of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque held virtual meeting with Director International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-BDT Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

During the meeting, they discussed about connectivity and telecommunication services.

While talking to ITU director, Federal Minister for IT said that Ministry of IT and Telecom is fully committed to end the digital divide between urban and rural areas of the country.

Steps are being taken through Universal Service Fund (USF) for the provision of broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

He said that the empowerment of women and youth is the motto of the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

He said that the Ministry of IT and Telecom fully support ITU’s proposed agenda to launch initiatives like Giga and Smart Villages in Pakistan.

The Ministry of IT is committed to play its due role as a focal ministry to engage with all the stakeholders to spearhead the implementation of the ITU’s initiatives in Pakistan.—PR

