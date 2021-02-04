ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
ASC 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
ASL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.86%)
AVN 102.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.27%)
BOP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
BYCO 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 50.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
FCCL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFBL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.28%)
FFL 18.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
HUBC 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.55%)
KAPCO 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
MLCF 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PAEL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 13.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
PPL 94.59 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.82%)
PRL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.83%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TRG 118.82 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-3.95%)
UNITY 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.99%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,063 Increased By ▲ 40.94 (0.82%)
BR30 26,116 Increased By ▲ 130.37 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,286 Increased By ▲ 352 (0.75%)
KSE30 19,772 Increased By ▲ 202.95 (1.04%)
Afghan judge shot dead in Jalalabad ambush

AFP Updated 04 Feb 2021

JALALABAD, (Afghani-stan): An Afghan judge was shot dead in an ambush in the eastern city of Jalalabad Wednesday, police said, the third court official killed in less than a month. Judge Hafizullah was attacked as he headed to work in a motor trishaw, said Farid Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar province's police.

