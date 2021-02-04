Afghan judge shot dead in Jalalabad ambush

ANL
30.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
ASC
16.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
ASL
24.73
Increased By
▲ 0.92 (3.86%)
AVN
102.33
Decreased By
▼ -1.32 (-1.27%)
BOP
9.42
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
BYCO
9.37
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC
121.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL
50.84
Decreased By
▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
FCCL
25.46
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFBL
27.84
Increased By
▲ 0.62 (2.28%)
FFL
18.30
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL
12.55
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
HUBC
91.66
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-0.23%)
HUMNL
7.09
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL
29.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.76 (-2.55%)
KAPCO
43.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
KEL
4.69
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM
15.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
MLCF
46.22
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PAEL
41.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIBTL
13.55
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER
11.51
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
PPL
94.59
Increased By
▲ 0.77 (0.82%)
PRL
28.38
Increased By
▲ 0.78 (2.83%)
PTC
9.17
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK
1.62
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
SNGP
45.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TRG
118.82
Decreased By
▼ -4.88 (-3.95%)
UNITY
35.62
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (0.99%)
WTL
1.15
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
