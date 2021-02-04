ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
UAF starts Kashmir Solidarity Week

04 Feb 2021

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has begun Kashmir Solidarity Week in which various programs are arranged with pledges to continue support to the people of India-held Kashmir, who are fighting for their legitimate right of self-determination for several decades.

On the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer, the events are being arranged by the Senior Tutor Office, Public Relations and Publications Department and Laboratory School System. Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif is the focal person of the programs.

Dr Jalal Arif said that in the events, the people express support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination and condemn India’s brutality and torture in Kashmir.—PR

