KPRA organises awareness seminar

Recorder Report 04 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority has organized an awareness seminar on sales tax on services and withholding regulations for the members of Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The seminar was held at the office of the Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industries where the participants belonging to various associations of traders, industrialists and goods transporters were given detailed presentation on the KPRA withholding regulations 2020, the business community role as withholding agents and how will they withhold the tax from the service providers who give them services and how that tax will then be submitted to KPRA.

The KPRA representatives attended the queries of the participants and assured them complete support to ease registration and sales tax returns filling for them.

The Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) President Sheraz Akram Bacha welcomed the KPRA team which included Advisor Tax Policy KPRA Iftikhar Qutab, Additional Collector (Mardan Region) Kamran Khattak, Deputy Collector Sana Imtiaz and Assistant Collector (Mardan Region) Ejaz Ali Khan and assured them complete tax compliance on behalf of SCCI. He requested the KPRA team to help the business community by further simplifying the Registration and Tax Returns filing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

