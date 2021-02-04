Online content development: Ministry, WB to launch $200m project: minister

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is going to launch a project of $200 million with the collaboration of the World Bank for online content development and it will help to develop Pakistan Ed-Tech Industry.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, while presiding over a virtual meeting with Ed-Tech industry owners.

The minister said that the Ed-Tech will be a core pillar of Pakistan Education Policy 2021.

We shall use Ed-Tech to make learning holistic, enjoyable, integrated and to create an ecosystem in education which will make students well learned and productive, said the minister.

The meeting aimed to discuss Pakistan Education Policy 2021 and use of technology in it.

Mahmood said that the education’s future lies in technology and Ed-Tech encourages innovation in the learning process. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is going to launch a project of $200 million with the collaboration of the World Bank for online content development and it will help to develop Pakistan Ed-Tech Industry too, he added.

We are incorporating computer education from class 6 to 8 in the National Education Policy, said the minister.

The ministry is focusing on online content development and services and the USF has been asked to enhance the internet connectivity and coverage across the country.

The ministry will also take an initiative to train the teachers to adapt these latest learning technologies and methodologies.

Mahmood has that a reassessment study will also be conducted by the ministry to gauge the distinction before and after the technological intervention in education.

Mahmood remarked that we will try to address the challenges of out of school children, equity, learning poverty through Ed-Tech solutions. It is time to bring classrooms into our homes, said the minister.

