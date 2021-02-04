Four mega projects: Cabinet Division demands Rs25.75bn, NA body told

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Division has demanded Rs 25.75 billion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for four mega projects in the next financial year 2021-22, National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was briefed Wednesday.

At the committee meeting presided over by Kishwar Zehra, Cabinet Division officials briefed the NA panel on PSDP proposals of Cabinet Division for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The committee was briefed that Cabinet Division would carry out four mega projects in the next financial year.

These projects include one project of Cabinet Division’s 6-Aviation Squadron and two projects for Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) besides bulk allocation for projects under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Scheme.

The committee was not satisfied with the justification submitted by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) regarding PSDP demand for a project regarding facilitation of tourism in Islamabad and construction of Aiwan-e-Sayahat.

The committee asked PTDC to give a detailed briefing on these two projects in the next meeting.

The committee chairperson and members were critical about the performance of PTDC. “PTDC had failed to develop the tourism sector of Pakistan and the PSDP demands are simply an extravagance considering the present financial state of the country. This country cannot afford these kind of luxuries and cosmetic proposals under the present circumstances,” committee chairperson said.

The committee expressed its ‘displeasure’ on the state of affairs at the Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP). The NA panel pointed out that the PCP was subjected to mismanagement and employees were being deprived of residential accommodation. The committee decided to take up this issue in its next meeting.

Lawmakers including Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Nawaz, Tahir Sadiq, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Raza Rabani Khar, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021