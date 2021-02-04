ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four mega projects: Cabinet Division demands Rs25.75bn, NA body told

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Division has demanded Rs 25.75 billion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for four mega projects in the next financial year 2021-22, National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was briefed Wednesday.

At the committee meeting presided over by Kishwar Zehra, Cabinet Division officials briefed the NA panel on PSDP proposals of Cabinet Division for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The committee was briefed that Cabinet Division would carry out four mega projects in the next financial year.

These projects include one project of Cabinet Division’s 6-Aviation Squadron and two projects for Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) besides bulk allocation for projects under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Scheme.

The committee was not satisfied with the justification submitted by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) regarding PSDP demand for a project regarding facilitation of tourism in Islamabad and construction of Aiwan-e-Sayahat.

The committee asked PTDC to give a detailed briefing on these two projects in the next meeting.

The committee chairperson and members were critical about the performance of PTDC. “PTDC had failed to develop the tourism sector of Pakistan and the PSDP demands are simply an extravagance considering the present financial state of the country. This country cannot afford these kind of luxuries and cosmetic proposals under the present circumstances,” committee chairperson said.

The committee expressed its ‘displeasure’ on the state of affairs at the Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP). The NA panel pointed out that the PCP was subjected to mismanagement and employees were being deprived of residential accommodation. The committee decided to take up this issue in its next meeting.

Lawmakers including Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Nawaz, Tahir Sadiq, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Raza Rabani Khar, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSDP SDGs PTDC cabinet division Kishwar Zehra

Four mega projects: Cabinet Division demands Rs25.75bn, NA body told

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

1HFY21: Fiscal deficit recorded at 2.5pc of GDP

ECC allows removal of dividend distribution cap on MPCL

Lively TERF nearing its demise

Jul-Jan net collection hits Rs2.580trn mark

Cabinet briefed: Govt spent Rs3trn to effect correction in exchange rate

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.