Bullion Rates

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Wednesday (February 3, 2021).

================================== In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees ================================== KARACHI ---------------------------------- Gold Tezabi 24 CT 96580.00 Silver Tezabi 1183.12 ---------------------------------- HYDERABAD ---------------------------------- Gold 24 CT 96450.00 Gold 22 CT 88415.00 Silver 1145.00 ==================================