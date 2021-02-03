ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
Pakistan

PPP could be excluded from PDM if it goes against decision to submit resignations: Abbasi

  • Former premier says PDM has a one-point agenda that is to run the country in the right direction as per the Constitution
  • Opposition is compelled to protest due to incompetence of the present government: Abbasi
Fahad Zulfikar 03 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that if Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) goes against the unanimous decision of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regarding submitting resignations then it will have to be excluded from the anti-government coalition, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to media outside an accountability court in Islamabad, Abbasi said that PDM has a one-point agenda that is to run the country in the right direction as per the Constitution.

He added that the opposition is compelled to protest because the country is not being run according to the Constitution. “That’s why even nationalist parties have become part of PDM as well,” he said, lamenting the hefty petrol prices that the masses are compelled to pay.

Abbasi had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "prefers speaking to people over the telephone" instead of reaching out to them and "do something to give them relief."

"These days, petrol is being sold at Rs111 per litre and Rs40 worth of tax is being collected from the people. How can a common man live [with this ongoing inflation]?" he questioned the government.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Democratic Movement Former Prime Minister Pakistan Peoples Party anti government coalition submitting resignations differences over issues

