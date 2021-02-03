ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
ASC 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.86%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
AVN 104.15 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.06%)
BOP 9.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
DGKC 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.26%)
EPCL 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.05%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
HASCOL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.91%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
KAPCO 43.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PRL 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.3%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.71%)
TRG 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.76%)
UNITY 36.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,027 Increased By ▲ 35.82 (0.72%)
BR30 26,126 Increased By ▲ 181.86 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,961 Increased By ▲ 380.64 (0.82%)
KSE30 19,577 Increased By ▲ 177.99 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s Cement sales hit new highs in January

  • This is the highest cement dispatches recorded in the month of January in the last two years.
Ali Ahmed 03 Feb 2021

As the construction sector tick upwards, cement sales saw record highs as total cement sales during January 2021 stood at 4.73 million tonnes, up 16.28 percent from 4.07 million tonnes recorded in the same month last fiscal.

This is the highest cement dispatches recorded in the month of January in the last two years.

According to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), domestic consumption of cement increased by 23.67 percent from 3.26 million tonnes in January 2020 to 4.03 million tonnes in January 2021.

On Month on Month (MoM) basis, domestic cement sales fell by 2.89 percent, from 4.15 million tonnes in December 2020 to 4.03 million tonnes in January 2021.

Whereas, cement exports declined by 14.09 percent from 808,874 tonnes in January 2020 to 694,934 tonnes in January 2021. However, on MoM basis exports inched up by 9.6 percent from 0.633 million tonnes in December 2020 to 0.694 million tonnes in January 2021..

Cement cement industry Cement sector

Pakistan’s Cement sales hit new highs in January

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters