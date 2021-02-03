Pakistan’s Cement sales hit new highs in January

As the construction sector tick upwards, cement sales saw record highs as total cement sales during January 2021 stood at 4.73 million tonnes, up 16.28 percent from 4.07 million tonnes recorded in the same month last fiscal.

This is the highest cement dispatches recorded in the month of January in the last two years.

According to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), domestic consumption of cement increased by 23.67 percent from 3.26 million tonnes in January 2020 to 4.03 million tonnes in January 2021.

On Month on Month (MoM) basis, domestic cement sales fell by 2.89 percent, from 4.15 million tonnes in December 2020 to 4.03 million tonnes in January 2021.

Whereas, cement exports declined by 14.09 percent from 808,874 tonnes in January 2020 to 694,934 tonnes in January 2021. However, on MoM basis exports inched up by 9.6 percent from 0.633 million tonnes in December 2020 to 0.694 million tonnes in January 2021..