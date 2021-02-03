Spot gold may retest support at $1,832

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,832 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,810.

The metal is riding on a wave C which may travel to $1,783, its 61.8% projection level. In addition to this set of projection levels, this wave also observes closely various retracements on the fall from $1,859.01 to $1,809.90.

The 14.6% retracement provides a temporary support which triggered a pullback towards a rising trendline. The pullback may end around $1,840.

A further gain above $1,853, however, could signal an extension of the uptrend from $1,809.90 towards $1,875.

On the daily chart, gold has more or less broken a similar support at $1,841, the 38.2% projection level of a downward wave C from $1,959.01.

The metal may test the next support at $1,805, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $1,769.

