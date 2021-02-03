Edouard double eases Celtic crisis

GLASGOW: Celtic secured just a second win in seven games to consolidate second place in the Scottish Premiership as Odsonne Edouard scored twice in a 4-0 win at Kilmarnock.

Neil Lennon's men remain 20 points behind runaway leaders Rangers, albeit with a game in hand, as the Hoops' nine-year domination of Scottish football looks set to come to an end.

Lennon said a 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren marked the lowest moment of his second spell in charge of the Glasgow giants.

The Northern Irishman made five changes, with captain Scott Brown among those recalled to the starting line-up.

Brown opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark with a header from David Turnbull's corner.

Edouard's failure to hit the heights of his form last season has been among the multitude of reasons for Celtic's collapse this campaign.

But the French under-21 international has now scored four times in his last three games.

Edouard's slotted home a penalty after Albian Ajeti was tripped inside the area before racing onto Turnbull's through ball to score his 15th goal of the season.

Ajeti rounded off the scoring five minutes from time with his first goal since September.

Hibs are now Celtic's closest challengers for second after beating 10-man St Mirren 2-1.

The Buddies had goalkeeper Jak Alnwick sent off nine minutes before half-time.

Hibs made the man advantage count after the break through Ryan Porteous and Martin Boyle before Jon Obika pulled a late consolation back for St Mirren.

Aberdeen dropped to fourth after they were beaten 2-0 at home by on-form Livingston.

Fifth-placed Livie are now unbeaten in manager Davie Martindale's first 14 games in charge as an own goal from goalkeeper Joe Lewis and Nicky Devlin's header in the opening 16 minutes handed them victory at Pittodrie.