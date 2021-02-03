ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
ASC 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.92%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.24%)
AVN 104.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.11%)
BOP 9.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
DGKC 118.76 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.34%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.05%)
FFBL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
HASCOL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.68%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
JSCL 29.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
MLCF 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PRL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.08%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 45.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
TRG 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.64%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 35.4 (0.71%)
BR30 26,120 Increased By ▲ 176.09 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,961 Increased By ▲ 380.22 (0.82%)
KSE30 19,579 Increased By ▲ 180.9 (0.93%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Edouard double eases Celtic crisis

  • The Buddies had goalkeeper Jak Alnwick sent off nine minutes before half-time.
AFP 03 Feb 2021

GLASGOW: Celtic secured just a second win in seven games to consolidate second place in the Scottish Premiership as Odsonne Edouard scored twice in a 4-0 win at Kilmarnock.

Neil Lennon's men remain 20 points behind runaway leaders Rangers, albeit with a game in hand, as the Hoops' nine-year domination of Scottish football looks set to come to an end.

Lennon said a 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren marked the lowest moment of his second spell in charge of the Glasgow giants.

The Northern Irishman made five changes, with captain Scott Brown among those recalled to the starting line-up.

Brown opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark with a header from David Turnbull's corner.

Edouard's failure to hit the heights of his form last season has been among the multitude of reasons for Celtic's collapse this campaign.

But the French under-21 international has now scored four times in his last three games.

Edouard's slotted home a penalty after Albian Ajeti was tripped inside the area before racing onto Turnbull's through ball to score his 15th goal of the season.

Ajeti rounded off the scoring five minutes from time with his first goal since September.

Hibs are now Celtic's closest challengers for second after beating 10-man St Mirren 2-1.

The Buddies had goalkeeper Jak Alnwick sent off nine minutes before half-time.

Hibs made the man advantage count after the break through Ryan Porteous and Martin Boyle before Jon Obika pulled a late consolation back for St Mirren.

Aberdeen dropped to fourth after they were beaten 2-0 at home by on-form Livingston.

Fifth-placed Livie are now unbeaten in manager Davie Martindale's first 14 games in charge as an own goal from goalkeeper Joe Lewis and Nicky Devlin's header in the opening 16 minutes handed them victory at Pittodrie.

Jak Alnwick Davie Martindale Nicky Devlin Pittodrie Jon Obika Edouard

Edouard double eases Celtic crisis

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters