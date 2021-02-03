Former PML-N leader Zehri forming new party

QUETTA: Former head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has announced to form a new party along with his other political associates.

“We will be launching a new platform with the support of other political leaders,” he said while addressing a presser. “We are further making contacts to bring senior political leaders on a single platform,” the former chief minister said.

Lamenting the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Sanaullah Zehri said the arrogance of the opposition leadership had led their movement to die down without making any impact.

“There is no future of the PDM and they are just trying to spend some time,” he said, adding that in current circumstances, only Asif Zardari had played his cards well and would help the PPP in taking complete advantage of the situation.