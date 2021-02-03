Partly Facetious: PM’s interaction

“Over exposure doesn’t really help.”

“Over exposure in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is a no-no, our women and men dress modestly, I mean our national dress is…”

“Good heavens I wasn’t referring to over exposure of one’s body and frankly I would urge the moral police to apprehend you for thinking such…such…disturbing thoughts and…”

“I wasn’t aware that we had a moral police force.”

”Mufti no more Qavi was taken to task by the moral police – Qavi of Qandeel Baloch and Hareem Shah fame and there is a video of his with a Chinese girl though I am not sure if its authentic……”

“Maybe that is his contribution to China Pakistan Economic Corridor…”

“I am going to sic the moral police on you….”

“Sorry, sorry, anyway those who dealt with Qavi are his own family members.”

“Did I say there was a state-run moral police? The fact of the matter is that a moral police force is like the KGB or CIA – you really don’t know who belongs to the force and so…”

“OK anyway The Khan-led Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa government made it mandatory for girls attending school/colleges to wear a hijab but withdrew the notification after the hue and cry….but I did hear one girl’s college there imposed that condition recently and…”

“I am not sure but as I said earlier for me over exposure does not mean of one’s body but over exposure on the media. Many a dictator – civilian and military – hogged the airwaves on all our fifty plus channels and that gets to be really boring…”

“If you are referring to The Khan’s one hour long telethon on Monday which was telecast live on every channel then don’t you think it’s a good idea because he interacted with the common people….”

“Not sure how many of the callers were common people anyway many switched channels, even Khanzedehs like me because The Khan appears every day, every night on our television screens for a few hours and that too on prime time…”

“Hmmm….”

“There is so much one can take of the same o same o – and with claims not matching ground realities two and half years into his tenure the exposure becomes unbearable…”

“The Khan reckons the more he addresses the public the better he can convince the people that his narrative is the right one and…”

“I understand and sympathize with his objective but he must understand one thing: over exposure will achieve the exact opposite of his objective.”

“It’s his dratted team that aren’t able to present the government’s narrative and….”

“How can his team succeed if he continues to levy higher taxes on petroleum and products and electricity and….”

“The fault lies with the previous administrations.”

“Same o same o – felt good to hear pre 2018 elections, even felt good to hear till May to June 2019 but after that over exposure….”

