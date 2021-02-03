ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Industrial, commercial: Ogra authorises HDIP for inspection of gas meters

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has authorised the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), for the inspections/testing of industrial and commercial gas meters, which will be carried out on the request of the consumers.

All the inspections in future will be jointly taken by the HDIP and the Sui companies.

The Ogra has taken this decision in pursuance with the Natural Gas Measurement (Technical Standards) Regulations, 2019.

Both the SNGPL and the SSGCL have been directed to coordinate with the HDIP before initiating inspections, replacement or testing of meters carried out on the request of industrial and commercial consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

