ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First-ever livestock policy to be presented before cabinet: CM

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The first-ever livestock policy of the Punjab province has been devised and will be presented before the cabinet for approval to ensure growth and progress of livestock and dairy development sector on modern lines.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar stated this while presiding over a meeting about livestock and dairy development department. Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others attended the meeting. The secretary livestock briefed about the departmental performance and future goals.

The CM directed to collect authentic livestock data for perfect planning and disclosed that Punjab Veterinary Healthcare Commission will be established to monitor veterinary clinics. He directed to revive the departmental helpline 9211 for livestock forms, adding that livestock sector’s development will strengthen the whole economy. The CM also gave in-principle approval to upgrade veterinary hospitals in Okara, Mianwali, Attock, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan to provide house jobs to the DVMs. Meanwhile, a model dairy farm will also be established in DG Khan, he added.

The CM directed the livestock department to adopt a strategy for non-functional institutions and resources should be utilized for modern training while curtaining unnecessary expenditures. He further directed to arrange modern training for small-scale livestock breeders to apprise them about the latest livestock techniques.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Firdous Ashiq Awan SACM Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak livestock department

First-ever livestock policy to be presented before cabinet: CM

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

OMCs, dealers: Body comprising ‘non-political’ aides of PM to re-determine margins

Infrastructure, other development funds: NA adopts motion for forming ‘special’ body

Lease of Pakistan Quarters: MoHW has Rs377m funds to pay Sindh govt

Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

PD suggests 94 uplift projects worth Rs155.73bn

KE agrees to drop reciprocity conditions

Coronavirus vaccination drive launched

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.