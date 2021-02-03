First-ever livestock policy to be presented before cabinet: CM

LAHORE: The first-ever livestock policy of the Punjab province has been devised and will be presented before the cabinet for approval to ensure growth and progress of livestock and dairy development sector on modern lines.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar stated this while presiding over a meeting about livestock and dairy development department. Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others attended the meeting. The secretary livestock briefed about the departmental performance and future goals.

The CM directed to collect authentic livestock data for perfect planning and disclosed that Punjab Veterinary Healthcare Commission will be established to monitor veterinary clinics. He directed to revive the departmental helpline 9211 for livestock forms, adding that livestock sector’s development will strengthen the whole economy. The CM also gave in-principle approval to upgrade veterinary hospitals in Okara, Mianwali, Attock, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan to provide house jobs to the DVMs. Meanwhile, a model dairy farm will also be established in DG Khan, he added.

The CM directed the livestock department to adopt a strategy for non-functional institutions and resources should be utilized for modern training while curtaining unnecessary expenditures. He further directed to arrange modern training for small-scale livestock breeders to apprise them about the latest livestock techniques.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021