ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four PML-N MPAs lambaste party leadership

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

LAHORE: As many as four disgruntled PML-N MPAs, who were already expelled from the party, Tuesday blamed Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for ditching the PML-N legislators on resignation issue.

While addressing a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club, Nishat Ahmad Daha, Faisal Khan Niazi, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri and Ashraf Ansari slammed the PML-N leaders for levelling baseless allegations against the national institutions and demanded Nawaz Sharif to quit the party leadership. Blaming the party leadership as RAW agents, they said, how it was possible for someone (Modi) to come without a visa and attend a wedding in Lahore.

Announcing to resist the leadership of a woman, they hinted at using the legal option to achieve their goals. Ashraf Ansari said, “We believe Nawaz Sharif as a leader but he proved that he is not able to lead people anymore. Mian Sahib always goes abroad in pressing times to live a lavish life.”

Jalil Sharapuri complained about the way Rana Sanaullah talked on issues. He questioned Maryam Nawaz about the announcements for resigning from the assemblies. The nation has not supported the narrative of the PML-N and the central leadership is causing damage to the country’s image, he added.

Nishat Khan Dhaha said, “The time has proved that we are not rebels but those people are who used the country for their own vested interests.”

On the other hand, PML-N leader Azma Zahid Bukhari warned that those who would ditch the party would be made an example. She said the party had already expelled these MPAs, hence they had no link with the PML-N now.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PML N Rana Sanaullah Ashraf Ansari Jalil Sharapuri

Four PML-N MPAs lambaste party leadership

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

OMCs, dealers: Body comprising ‘non-political’ aides of PM to re-determine margins

Infrastructure, other development funds: NA adopts motion for forming ‘special’ body

Lease of Pakistan Quarters: MoHW has Rs377m funds to pay Sindh govt

Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

PD suggests 94 uplift projects worth Rs155.73bn

KE agrees to drop reciprocity conditions

Coronavirus vaccination drive launched

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.