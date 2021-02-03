Four PML-N MPAs lambaste party leadership

LAHORE: As many as four disgruntled PML-N MPAs, who were already expelled from the party, Tuesday blamed Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for ditching the PML-N legislators on resignation issue.

While addressing a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club, Nishat Ahmad Daha, Faisal Khan Niazi, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri and Ashraf Ansari slammed the PML-N leaders for levelling baseless allegations against the national institutions and demanded Nawaz Sharif to quit the party leadership. Blaming the party leadership as RAW agents, they said, how it was possible for someone (Modi) to come without a visa and attend a wedding in Lahore.

Announcing to resist the leadership of a woman, they hinted at using the legal option to achieve their goals. Ashraf Ansari said, “We believe Nawaz Sharif as a leader but he proved that he is not able to lead people anymore. Mian Sahib always goes abroad in pressing times to live a lavish life.”

Jalil Sharapuri complained about the way Rana Sanaullah talked on issues. He questioned Maryam Nawaz about the announcements for resigning from the assemblies. The nation has not supported the narrative of the PML-N and the central leadership is causing damage to the country’s image, he added.

Nishat Khan Dhaha said, “The time has proved that we are not rebels but those people are who used the country for their own vested interests.”

On the other hand, PML-N leader Azma Zahid Bukhari warned that those who would ditch the party would be made an example. She said the party had already expelled these MPAs, hence they had no link with the PML-N now.

