Development of Karachi: Federal govt enhancing its role

KARACHI: Federal Parliamentary Secretary Syma Nadeem has said that PTI government is taking tough decisions “to clear the mess created by the previous governments”.

Addressing a meeting of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Syma Nadeem told the industrialists that Karachi was the focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attention.

She said that was the reason the federal government had been enhancing its role in the development of the city.

She said that the government had been aware of the demands of the people and business community of Karachi for removing the hurdles created by the 18th Amendment, and numerous proposals for enhancement of the federal government’s role in Karachi were under consideration. KATI president Saleem-uz-Zaman said that Karachi provided the largest share of revenue, and the city had given the largest mandate to the prime minister. He said that it was high time the city got its rightful share.

He urged the government to complete all the projects under the Karachi Transformation Package on priority basis.

KITE chairman and CEO Zubair Chhaya said that if the government wanted to bring about an economic revolution in the country then the prime minister should spend a day or a week in Karachi to address the issues of the metropolis.

