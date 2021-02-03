ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
New Pakistan moving forward under PM, says CM

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the new Pakistan is moving forward under the transparent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the corrupt and the looters are feckless before the honest PM.

Talking to different parliamentarians including Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Sahibzada Amir Sultan MNA and different MPAs, the CM said a comprehensive strategy has been devised to solve the constituencies’ problems; Pakistan has been changed and parliamentarians will be given their due status.

The CM emphasised that full attention has been paid to the development of backward areas, the province of Punjab will take lead in the journey of development and the government will take every step to resolve the problems. “Every conspiracy against the PTI’s mandate has been foiled and negative tactics of the opposition for creating obstacles in the journey of public welfare will not be tolerated,” he said.

Moreover, the CM has sought a report from DG PHA about an incident of placing a statue in Gulshan Iqbal Park.

