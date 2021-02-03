Sial-1 Well in Sindh: Gas/condensate discovered

KARACHI: By the grace of Almighty Allah, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Operator (95%) and Government Holdings (Pvt) Limited (5%) has discovered Gas & Condensate from its Exploratory Well Sial-1, which is located in District Hyderabad, Sindh Province.

The structure of Sial-I was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 2442 meters. Based on logs data, the well was tested at rate of 1.146 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 680 Barrels Per Day (BPD) of condensate through 32/64” choke at Well Head Flowing Pressure of 460 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi) from Lower Goru Formation.

The discovery of Sial Well-1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the Hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL, its joint venture partners and of the country. It will also contribute in diminishing the supply and demand gap of oil & gas in the country through the exploration & exploitation of indigenous resources.—PR

