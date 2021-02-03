ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Plantation campaign: Karachi traders urged to participate

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to kick off a plantation campaign from February 15, urging the city traders to take part in this drive for the betterment for the city and its environment.

“Karachi offers plenty of opportunities in different sectors and all it need is fixing of some basic issues. The beauty of city would be increased if the traders carry out beautification around their shops and markets,” the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of All Karachi Ittehad led by its Chairman Ateeq Meer at his office here.

The representatives of Arambagh Cloth Market, Allahwala Market, Jama Cloth Market, Sarafa Market and other markets of the city and KMC Senior Director Anti Encroachment Basheer Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Ateeq Meer said that the traders will fully cooperate with the KMC in its beautification move.

He said that the traders face hardships due to encroachment, illegal parking and roadside pushcarts, asking the government to resolve these issues on priority basis.

He also requested the city administration that owners of pushcarts should be provided alternate place ahead of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The administrator said that illegally built shops are being razed and a mechanism being devised for recovery of proper fares of KMC markets.

Ahmed directed State Director to take measures to provide alternate place to victims of encroachment removal operation as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Upon request of the traders, the Administrator assured to depute city wardens outside the markets to control traffic. He asked the traders to cooperate with the KMC in plantation campaign going to be started from 15th February and plant at least a sapling each.

Trade kmc Laeeq Ahmed Ateeq Meer Basheer Ahmed Siddiqui

