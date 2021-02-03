Railways hold seminar on safety

KARACHI: A seminar elaborating the causes of global train accidents and way forward for surmounting them was held at Divisional Superintendent Office Karachi.

The incumbent deputy chief operating superintendent (Safety) Tariq Aziz Kolachi and his predecessor Muhammad Ali Chachar shared their experience with the audience.

The speakers stated that provision of safe and secure journey to the valued passengers is the fundamental objective of railways’ systems and operations globally but unfortunately accidents and untoward situations happen at global level also.

There are five causes of them in sequential order: frequent trespassing, negligent working and human error, track maintenance issues, defects in rolling stock and defects in signal and interlocking system.

Some less common reasons include: maintenance of power and train lighting, sabotage or terrorism and natural disasters.

Nevertheless frequent trespassing appeared to be the most common cause of accidents that happens due to multiple reasons.

Deliberate trespassing is caused owing to slum areas near the railways’ track; hastiness by the road users in reaching their destination; crossing of stray animals; suicide attempts at track and last but not least the Tik Tok Syndrome.

The seminar unveiled journey by railways’ mode as the second most safest, after journey by air, as per the evaluation of European Railways Agency.

Campaign against hazards of trespassing, strict monitoring and timely maintenance of railways’ entire infrastructure and installation were defined as the major way forwards that can drastically curtail the happenings of accidents.

