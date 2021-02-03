ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Railways hold seminar on safety

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: A seminar elaborating the causes of global train accidents and way forward for surmounting them was held at Divisional Superintendent Office Karachi.

The incumbent deputy chief operating superintendent (Safety) Tariq Aziz Kolachi and his predecessor Muhammad Ali Chachar shared their experience with the audience.

The speakers stated that provision of safe and secure journey to the valued passengers is the fundamental objective of railways’ systems and operations globally but unfortunately accidents and untoward situations happen at global level also.

There are five causes of them in sequential order: frequent trespassing, negligent working and human error, track maintenance issues, defects in rolling stock and defects in signal and interlocking system.

Some less common reasons include: maintenance of power and train lighting, sabotage or terrorism and natural disasters.

Nevertheless frequent trespassing appeared to be the most common cause of accidents that happens due to multiple reasons.

Deliberate trespassing is caused owing to slum areas near the railways’ track; hastiness by the road users in reaching their destination; crossing of stray animals; suicide attempts at track and last but not least the Tik Tok Syndrome.

The seminar unveiled journey by railways’ mode as the second most safest, after journey by air, as per the evaluation of European Railways Agency.

Campaign against hazards of trespassing, strict monitoring and timely maintenance of railways’ entire infrastructure and installation were defined as the major way forwards that can drastically curtail the happenings of accidents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Railways train Muhammad Ali Chachar maintenance issues European Railways Agency

Railways hold seminar on safety

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

OMCs, dealers: Body comprising ‘non-political’ aides of PM to re-determine margins

Infrastructure, other development funds: NA adopts motion for forming ‘special’ body

Lease of Pakistan Quarters: MoHW has Rs377m funds to pay Sindh govt

Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

PD suggests 94 uplift projects worth Rs155.73bn

KE agrees to drop reciprocity conditions

Coronavirus vaccination drive launched

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.