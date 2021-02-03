ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P posts biggest gain since Nov 24

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep ...
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance, while a move by retail traders into silver drove up mining shares.

Investors also watched talks over the latest US COVID-19 relief package.

The iShares Silver Trust ETF - the largest silver-backed ETF - jumped 7.1%. Silver prices climbed to an eight-year peak of just over $30 an ounce before paring gains.

US small-cap miners Hecla Mining Co and Coeur Mining Inc surged.

Last week, retail traders drove big gains in companies such as GameStop Corp. GameStop was down 30.8% on Monday.

The frenzy may have changed course but is likely to stick around for a while, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

“The fact of the matter is this is a powerful move in the markets, and it’s not just going to dissipate,” she said.

The S&P 500 technology and consumer discretionary sectors, up more than 2% each, gave the S&P 500 its biggest boosts in the broad market rally.

Amazon.com, due to report results Tuesday, was among the biggest positive influences, along with Microsoft and Apple. Apple has filed for a six-part notes offering, according to an SEC filing.

Results are also expected this week from Alphabet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.76%, to 30,211.91, the S&P 500 gained 59.62 points, or 1.61%, to 3,773.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 332.70 points, or 2.55%, to 13,403.39.

US President Joe Biden was to meet with 10 moderate Republican senators to discuss their proposal to shrink his sweeping $1.9 trillion US COVID-19 relief package, even as Democrats prepare to push legislation through Congress without Republican support.

The CBOE volatility index eased from three-month highs.

Wall Street’s main indexes last week logged their steepest weekly fall since October, as investors digested efficacy data from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine trial results, and a battle between Wall Street hedge funds and retail investors added to volatility.

Robinhood, the US online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising $1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stocks, according to a Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter.

On the economic front, the latest ISM survey was mixed as US manufacturing activity slowed slightly in January, while a measure of prices paid by factories for raw materials and other inputs jumped to its highest level in nearly 10 years.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.67-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.44-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 100 new highs and 15 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 15.92 billion shares, compared with the 15.6 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Joe Biden NASDAQ Microsoft Apple S&P COVID19 Amazon GameStop WallStreet iShares Silver Trust Quincy Krosby

S&P posts biggest gain since Nov 24

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

OMCs, dealers: Body comprising ‘non-political’ aides of PM to re-determine margins

Infrastructure, other development funds: NA adopts motion for forming ‘special’ body

Lease of Pakistan Quarters: MoHW has Rs377m funds to pay Sindh govt

Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

PD suggests 94 uplift projects worth Rs155.73bn

KE agrees to drop reciprocity conditions

Coronavirus vaccination drive launched

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.