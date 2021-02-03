Markets
Shipping Intelligence
03 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 2, 2021).
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1 Mutriba Disc. Trans Maritimes 01-02-2021
Gas Oil
OP-2 Al Mahboobah Disc. PNSC 02-02-2021
Chemical
SAPTL-3 Conti Disc/Load Cma Cgm 31-01-2021
Courage Container Pakistan
B-1 Nordic Disc. Gac Pakistan 01-02-2021
Callao Chemical
B-5/B-4 Darya Aun Disc. Alpine Marine 16-01-2021
Soya Beans Services
Seeds
B-9/B-8 Kota Nilam Disc./Load Pacific Delta 01-02-2021
Container Shipping
B-10/B-11 Scarlet Lady Disc. Wheat North Star 24-01-2021
International
B-11/B-12 Attalia Disc. Eastwind 01-02-2021
Soya Bean Shipping
Seeds
B-14/B-15 Blue Ridge Disc. Canola Ocean Services 20-01-2021
B-16/B-17 Da Gui Disc. General Cosco 01-02-2021
Cargo Saeed Karachi
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-26/B-27 Ym Disc./Load In-Shipping 02-02-2021
Excellence Container
B-28/B-29 Cosco Disc./Load Cosco Saeed 01-02-2021
Rotterdam Container Karachi
B-29/B-30 Teera Bhum Disc./Load Cosco Saeed 02-02-2021
Container Karachi
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Lime Galaxy 02-02-2021 D/2500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services
Glenda Melanie 02-02-2021 D/30000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services
X-Press Bardsey 02-02-2021 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Shipping
Oel Kedarnath 02-02-2021 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Cosco Aden 03-02-2021 D/L Container Cosco Saeed Karachi
Ubena 03-02-2021 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines
Alondra 03-02-2021 D/1750 Live Stock Wilhelmsen Ship
Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Blue Ridge 02-02-2021 Disc. Canola Ocean Services
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Tiger Integrity 02-02-2021 Tanker N/A
Theodosia 02-02-2021 Tanker N/A
Marianna 02-02-2021 Rock Phosphate N/A
Conti Courage 02-02-2021 Container Ship N/A
Sky Ploeg 02-02-2021 Tanker N/A
As Sicilia 02-02-2021 Container Ship N/A
M.T Shalamar 02-02-2021 Tanker N/A
Cma Cgm Titus 02-02-2021 Container Ship N/A
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Century Project Porject Shippin 01.02.2021
Cargo
MW-2 NIL
MW-4 NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT K-Marine Coal Ocean World 01.02.2021
Oslo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Qingdao Containers MSC Pak 01.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Dias Wheat Transmarine 29.01.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Engro Elengy TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al-Ghashamiya Natural Gas 01.02.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
APL Chong Qing Containers CMA CGM 02.02.2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
MSC Qindgao Containers MSC Pak 02.02.2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Yufu Crown Gas Oil Alpine 01.02.2021
Aye Evolution Coal Sino Trans -do-
African Loon Cement Global -do-
Dynamic-M Cement Crystal Sea Waiting For Berth
BTG Kailash Soya Bean Ocean -
Farah Louise Soya Bean Alpine -
MG Kronos Soya Bean Alpine -
Athos Project Sea Hawk -
Cargo
Serene Ocean Steel Coil GAC -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Detroil Containers Maersk Pak 01.02.2021
MSC Roma Containers MSC Pak 02.02.2021
MSC Jasmine Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
