KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 2, 2021).

============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-1 Mutriba Disc. Trans Maritimes 01-02-2021 Gas Oil OP-2 Al Mahboobah Disc. PNSC 02-02-2021 Chemical SAPTL-3 Conti Disc/Load Cma Cgm 31-01-2021 Courage Container Pakistan B-1 Nordic Disc. Gac Pakistan 01-02-2021 Callao Chemical B-5/B-4 Darya Aun Disc. Alpine Marine 16-01-2021 Soya Beans Services Seeds B-9/B-8 Kota Nilam Disc./Load Pacific Delta 01-02-2021 Container Shipping B-10/B-11 Scarlet Lady Disc. Wheat North Star 24-01-2021 International B-11/B-12 Attalia Disc. Eastwind 01-02-2021 Soya Bean Shipping Seeds B-14/B-15 Blue Ridge Disc. Canola Ocean Services 20-01-2021 B-16/B-17 Da Gui Disc. General Cosco 01-02-2021 Cargo Saeed Karachi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-26/B-27 Ym Disc./Load In-Shipping 02-02-2021 Excellence Container B-28/B-29 Cosco Disc./Load Cosco Saeed 01-02-2021 Rotterdam Container Karachi B-29/B-30 Teera Bhum Disc./Load Cosco Saeed 02-02-2021 Container Karachi ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Lime Galaxy 02-02-2021 D/2500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Glenda Melanie 02-02-2021 D/30000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services X-Press Bardsey 02-02-2021 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Shipping Oel Kedarnath 02-02-2021 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Cosco Aden 03-02-2021 D/L Container Cosco Saeed Karachi Ubena 03-02-2021 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines Alondra 03-02-2021 D/1750 Live Stock Wilhelmsen Ship Services ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Blue Ridge 02-02-2021 Disc. Canola Ocean Services ============================================================================= SHIPS DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Tiger Integrity 02-02-2021 Tanker N/A Theodosia 02-02-2021 Tanker N/A Marianna 02-02-2021 Rock Phosphate N/A Conti Courage 02-02-2021 Container Ship N/A Sky Ploeg 02-02-2021 Tanker N/A As Sicilia 02-02-2021 Container Ship N/A M.T Shalamar 02-02-2021 Tanker N/A Cma Cgm Titus 02-02-2021 Container Ship N/A ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Century Project Porject Shippin 01.02.2021 Cargo MW-2 NIL MW-4 NIL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT K-Marine Coal Ocean World 01.02.2021 Oslo ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Qingdao Containers MSC Pak 01.02.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Dias Wheat Transmarine 29.01.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Engro Elengy TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Ghashamiya Natural Gas 01.02.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= APL Chong Qing Containers CMA CGM 02.02.2021 ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= MSC Qindgao Containers MSC Pak 02.02.2021 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Yufu Crown Gas Oil Alpine 01.02.2021 Aye Evolution Coal Sino Trans -do- African Loon Cement Global -do- Dynamic-M Cement Crystal Sea Waiting For Berth BTG Kailash Soya Bean Ocean - Farah Louise Soya Bean Alpine - MG Kronos Soya Bean Alpine - Athos Project Sea Hawk - Cargo Serene Ocean Steel Coil GAC - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Detroil Containers Maersk Pak 01.02.2021 MSC Roma Containers MSC Pak 02.02.2021 MSC Jasmine Containers MSC Pak -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021