Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 2, 2021).

=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-1              Mutriba        Disc.          Trans Maritimes    01-02-2021
                                 Gas Oil
OP-2              Al Mahboobah   Disc.          PNSC               02-02-2021
                                 Chemical
SAPTL-3           Conti          Disc/Load      Cma Cgm            31-01-2021
                  Courage        Container      Pakistan
B-1               Nordic         Disc.          Gac Pakistan       01-02-2021
                  Callao         Chemical
B-5/B-4           Darya Aun      Disc.          Alpine Marine      16-01-2021
                                 Soya Beans     Services
                                 Seeds
B-9/B-8           Kota Nilam     Disc./Load     Pacific Delta      01-02-2021
                                 Container      Shipping
B-10/B-11         Scarlet Lady   Disc. Wheat    North Star         24-01-2021
                                                International
B-11/B-12         Attalia        Disc.          Eastwind           01-02-2021
                                 Soya Bean      Shipping
                                 Seeds
B-14/B-15         Blue Ridge     Disc. Canola   Ocean Services     20-01-2021
B-16/B-17         Da Gui         Disc. General  Cosco              01-02-2021
                                 Cargo          Saeed Karachi
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-26/B-27         Ym             Disc./Load     In-Shipping        02-02-2021
                  Excellence     Container
B-28/B-29         Cosco          Disc./Load     Cosco Saeed        01-02-2021
                  Rotterdam      Container      Karachi
B-29/B-30         Teera Bhum     Disc./Load     Cosco Saeed        02-02-2021
                                 Container      Karachi
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Lime Galaxy       02-02-2021     D/2500 Chemical       Alpine Marine Services
Glenda Melanie    02-02-2021     D/30000 Mogas         Alpine Marine Services
X-Press Bardsey   02-02-2021     D/L Container       X-Press Feeders Shipping
Oel Kedarnath     02-02-2021     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
Cosco Aden        03-02-2021     D/L Container            Cosco Saeed Karachi
Ubena             03-02-2021     D/L Container          Golden Shipping Lines
Alondra           03-02-2021     D/1750 Live Stock            Wilhelmsen Ship
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Blue Ridge        02-02-2021     Disc. Canola                  Ocean Services
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Tiger Integrity   02-02-2021     Tanker                                   N/A
Theodosia         02-02-2021     Tanker                                   N/A
Marianna          02-02-2021     Rock Phosphate                           N/A
Conti Courage     02-02-2021     Container Ship                           N/A
Sky Ploeg         02-02-2021     Tanker                                   N/A
As Sicilia        02-02-2021     Container Ship                           N/A
M.T Shalamar      02-02-2021     Tanker                                   N/A
Cma Cgm Titus     02-02-2021     Container Ship                           N/A
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Century        Project        Porject Shippin    01.02.2021
                                 Cargo
MW-2                                                                      NIL
MW-4                                                                      NIL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              K-Marine       Coal           Ocean World        01.02.2021
                  Oslo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Qingdao    Containers     MSC Pak            01.02.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Dias           Wheat          Transmarine        29.01.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Engro Elengy TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Ghashamiya  Natural Gas                       01.02.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
APL Chong Qing    Containers     CMA CGM                           02.02.2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
MSC Qindgao       Containers     MSC Pak                           02.02.2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Yufu Crown        Gas Oil        Alpine                            01.02.2021
Aye Evolution     Coal           Sino Trans                              -do-
African Loon      Cement         Global                                  -do-
Dynamic-M         Cement         Crystal Sea                Waiting For Berth
BTG Kailash       Soya Bean      Ocean                                      -
Farah Louise      Soya Bean      Alpine                                     -
MG Kronos         Soya Bean      Alpine                                     -
Athos             Project        Sea Hawk                                   -
                  Cargo
Serene Ocean      Steel Coil     GAC                                        -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Detroil    Containers     Maersk Pak                        01.02.2021
MSC Roma          Containers     MSC Pak                           02.02.2021
MSC Jasmine       Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================

