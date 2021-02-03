Markets
03 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
(JSTFC11)Jahangir - 27.02.2021 to
Siddiqui & 06.03.2021
Company Limited
Hascol Petroleum Limited - 23.02.202 17.02.2021 to
Pakistan International - 112.00.p.m. 23.02.2021
Container Terminal Limited EOGM
24.02.2021 17.02.2021 to
10.30.a.m. EOGM 24.02.2021
===================================================================================================================
Indication: Final Book Closure dates for Payment/Redumption.
