ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.73%)
ASC 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.32%)
AVN 103.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
DGKC 117.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.07%)
EPCL 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.65%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.93%)
HASCOL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.73%)
HUBC 91.10 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (3.81%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
KAPCO 43.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.77%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.69%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.99%)
PRL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.47%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.29%)
TRG 124.69 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.59%)
UNITY 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,997 Increased By ▲ 44.85 (0.91%)
BR30 26,028 Increased By ▲ 331.96 (1.29%)
KSE100 46,558 Increased By ▲ 309.93 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,397 Increased By ▲ 189.23 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

  • Umar said the national vaccination campaign will get begin in the provincial capitals from tomorrow.
  • At least, 300,000 frontline health workers have been registered through a digital system.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 02 Feb 2021

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the coronavirus vaccination campaign will begin today in the presense of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the minister said that the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign will get begin in the provincial capitals from tomorrow. "In the first phase, the vaccine will be administered to fronline healthworkers," he tweeted.

On Monday,the first batch of China's Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine doses reached Pakistan in a special jet of Pakistan Air Force. Foreign Minister Shah Mah­mood Qureshi received the batch of 500,000 doses from Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong at a ceremony held at Nur Khan Airbase.

Reveaing the rollout of the vaccine campaign, Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said the process to vaccinate health workers will take two to three weeks. At least, 300,000 frontline health workers have been registered through a digital system.

In the second phase, elderly people, over 65 years of age, will be vaccinated, followed by the general public.

China Asad Umar Coronavirus Vaccine Sinopharm PM Imran Khan coronavirus case vaccination drive Health workers

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters