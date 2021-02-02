COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the coronavirus vaccination campaign will begin today in the presense of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the minister said that the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign will get begin in the provincial capitals from tomorrow. "In the first phase, the vaccine will be administered to fronline healthworkers," he tweeted.

On Monday,the first batch of China's Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine doses reached Pakistan in a special jet of Pakistan Air Force. Foreign Minister Shah Mah­mood Qureshi received the batch of 500,000 doses from Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong at a ceremony held at Nur Khan Airbase.

Reveaing the rollout of the vaccine campaign, Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said the process to vaccinate health workers will take two to three weeks. At least, 300,000 frontline health workers have been registered through a digital system.

In the second phase, elderly people, over 65 years of age, will be vaccinated, followed by the general public.