Industrial metals mostly fall as caution rises ahead of Chinese New Year

  • China will enter its week-long holiday on Feb. 11.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

HANOI: Base metals prices mostly fell on Tuesday, as investors were cautious about a major-holiday-led drop in demand and volumes in top consumer China.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.4% to 57,670 yuan ($8,926.97) a tonne at 0457 GMT, ShFE lead declined 1.5% to 14,895 yuan a tonne and zinc shed 1.1% to 19,470 yuan a tonne.

On the London Metal Exchange, three-month zinc fell 0.2% to $2,566 a tonne, lead declined 1.1% to $2,015 a tonne while tin edged down 0.1% to $23,075 a tonne.

"China looks to be pulling cash out prior to new year. I'm looking forward to a dead market next week. Some pre-Chinese New Year squaring of books has already started," said a Singapore-based metals trader.

China will enter its week-long holiday on Feb. 11.

London copper rose 0.2% to $7,811 a tonne, receiving some support from progresses made in a proposed $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief plan from the United States, which could boost metals demand and recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Copper London Metal Exchange ShFE Base metals prices

