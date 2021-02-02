ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.73%)
ASC 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.32%)
AVN 103.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
DGKC 117.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.07%)
EPCL 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.65%)
FCCL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.93%)
HASCOL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.73%)
HUBC 91.10 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (3.81%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
KAPCO 43.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.77%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.69%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.99%)
PRL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.47%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.29%)
TRG 124.69 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.59%)
UNITY 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,996 Increased By ▲ 43.94 (0.89%)
BR30 26,013 Increased By ▲ 317.6 (1.24%)
KSE100 46,553 Increased By ▲ 304.74 (0.66%)
KSE30 19,393 Increased By ▲ 185.29 (0.96%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend sharp post-budget gains on finance, infra boosts

  • Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors gained 10% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50 after reporting a 27.6% rise in domestic sales in January.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: India's benchmark index scaled the 50,000-mark again on Tuesday, as finance and infra stocks gained after investors cheered the government's move to step up spending and propel a recovery in the pandemic-hit economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.17% at 49,656.93 by 0457 GMT after rising as much as 3.2% to 50,154.48. The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 2.1% to 14,581.10.

"It is a reaction to the budget as well as short-covering. This will be there for a few days and we should be cautious at the current level" said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

In its federal budget, India boosted healthcare spending by 135%, lifted caps on foreign investment in its vast insurance market, and increased capital expenditure for 2021/2022 by 35%.

"We have rallied almost 1,000 points for the budget. Whatever proposals were given, have been planned for one or two years. Nothing is going to happen tomorrow and valuations are already stretched." Prabhakar said.

Among individual shares and sectors, the Nifty Bank Index rose as much as 4.7% to a record high, helped by a 6.9% jump in top private-sector lender HDFC Bank.

Infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro climbed as much as 10% to an all-time high, making it among the top percentage gainers of the day.

Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors gained 10% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50 after reporting a 27.6% rise in domestic sales in January.

The Nifty Auto index rose 3.4%. The index was also supported by a new vehicle scrappage policy announced in the budget.

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp added 5% ahead of its quarterly results, while Indigo Paints jumped as much as 84.4% in its market debut.

NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Tata Motors Nifty Auto index Housing Development Finance Corp

Indian shares extend sharp post-budget gains on finance, infra boosts

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters