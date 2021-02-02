ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.41%)
ASC 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.52%)
AVN 103.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
BOP 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
DGKC 117.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.03%)
EPCL 50.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.47%)
FCCL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-6.95%)
HUBC 91.22 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (3.94%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
JSCL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
PPL 93.21 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.11%)
PRL 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.69%)
TRG 124.13 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.13%)
UNITY 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.74%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,996 Increased By ▲ 43.81 (0.88%)
BR30 26,021 Increased By ▲ 324.82 (1.26%)
KSE100 46,556 Increased By ▲ 307.05 (0.66%)
KSE30 19,392 Increased By ▲ 183.74 (0.96%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pentagon awards $30mn in rare earths funding to Australia's Lynas

  • Both facilities are planned for Hondo, Texas, about 45 miles (72 km) west of San Antonio.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

The US Department of Defense on Monday said it has awarded $30.4 million to Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd to build a Texas facility for processing specialized minerals used to make weapons, electronics and other goods.

China is the world's largest producer of rare earth minerals and has threatened to stop their export to the United States, fueling a push inside the US government to boost domestic production.

The Pentagon's award will fund construction of a facility to process so-called light rare earths, the most-common type of rare earths, commonly found in consumer goods such as cellular phones.

Lynas Chief Executive Amanda Lacaze said the company was pleased to have been selected, adding the plant "will ensure the US has a secure domestic source of high quality separated light rare earth materials."

This is the second award Lynas has received from the Pentagon. Last year, the company and Texas-based Blue Line Corp received funding for production of so-called heavy rare earths, a less-common type of the minerals used in weaponry.

Both facilities are planned for Hondo, Texas, about 45 miles (72 km) west of San Antonio.

Lynas aims to ship rare earths from its mine in Western Australia for final processing in Texas. The company said it will produce a quarter of the globe's demand for rare earths when the facilities are operational.

MP Materials Corp, which last year also received Pentagon funding, is the only existing US rare earths company, though it ships more than 50,000 tonnes of concentrated rare earths per year to China for final processing.

United States Pentagon US Department of Defense Lynas Chief Executive Amanda Lacaze

Pentagon awards $30mn in rare earths funding to Australia's Lynas

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters