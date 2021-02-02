ANL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.99%)
AVN 103.66 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.28%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DGKC 117.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.95%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
HASCOL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.31%)
HUBC 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.21%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
JSCL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
KAPCO 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
PPL 92.47 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.3%)
PRL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.83%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (0.21%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 179.74 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,322 Increased By ▲ 73.96 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,269 Increased By ▲ 60.93 (0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

  • After abandoning the deal, Trump reimposed US sanctions and imposed new US economic penalties on Iran.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested a way on Monday to overcome the US-Iranian impasse over who goes first in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying a top EU official could "synchronize" or "choreograph" the moves.

Zarif's stance was a shift from his position, expressed in a Jan. 22 article in which he said the United States should remove US sanctions before Iran returned to the deal.

"There can be a mechanism to basically either synchronize it or coordinate what can be done," Zarif told CNN when asked how to bridge the gap.

Each government wants the other to resume compliance first with the agreement, which former US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 but which President Joe Biden as said he will rejoin if Iran resumed "strict" compliance.

Under the accord, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program to make it harder for it to develop nuclear weapons in return for relief from US and other economic sanctions.

Zarif noted the pact created a Joint Commission coordinated by the European Union foreign policy chief, now Josep Borrell. Borrell "can ... sort of choreograph the actions" needed from both sides, Zarif told CNN.

The commission includes the EU and the seven parties to the deal: Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

After abandoning the deal, Trump reimposed US sanctions and imposed new US economic penalties on Iran.

Analysts said Zarif's stance might lay the ground for talks on reviving the deal despite Iran's prior insistence that the United States lift sanctions first.

"It is entirely unsurprising to me that we are hearing, amid a largely uncompromising position from the Iranians, occasional breadcrumbs that will enable them" to enter into a negotiation, said Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution.

Donald Trump United States EU Russia Josep Borrell Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters