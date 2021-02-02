ANL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

  • Covid-19 vaccinations surpass 100 million doses worldwide
BR Web Desk 02 Feb 2021

More than 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the world just two months after the first vaccine studies were submitted for regulatory review.

According to Bloomberg, 101 million doses have been given in 64 different countries in total.

While the average rate of vaccinations is around 4.25 million doses per day currently, it can be expected that the pace at which everyone is getting vaccinated will increase in the near future.

Israel leads the world on per capita vaccinations, inoculating 29% of its population with at least one dose. Moreover, in the U.S., 32.8 million doses have been administered.

With almost 1.3% of the world’s population infected with COVID-19 , the virus continues to affect many, causing more than 2.1 million deaths and disruptions in business activities all across the globe.

As richer nations race ahead with mass vaccination campaigns, it is still unclear whether the same pace of vaccination can also be expected in the developing world.

