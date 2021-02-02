ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC reserves verdict on petition against detention of students

Recorder Report 02 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a habeas corpus petition against the alleged detention of students Zubair Siddiqui and others after police informed that the detainees had been discharged.

A student, Haider Ali Butt, approached the court for the recovery of his fellows Zubair Siddiqui, Sanaullah, Ali Ashraf, Salman Sikandar and Haris Asad who were allegedly picked up by the police following a widespread protest against on-campus examination by some private universities.

Earlier, an investigating officer appeared before the court and stated that the petition stood in-fructuous since the alleged detainees had been discharged of the cases. The investigating officer however failed to justify the timings of the arrest and the registration of the FIR.

The court expressed dismay over the investigating officer and reserved the verdict on the petition.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel said the police personnel in civvies picked up the detainees from their residences without revealing the grounds of the arrest and shifted them to unknown places. He said the police booked the student in another FIR lodged after the arrest. He argued that the police officials involved in the illegal detention of the students should not be spared and needed to be punished under the law.

He referred several judgments of the high court wherein the police officials had been punished and slapped with fine for keeping citizens in illegal detention.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate granted post-arrest bail to 36 students on charges of attacking the security guards and vandalism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore High Court Zubair Siddiqui Haider Ali Butt Ali Ashraf Salman Sikandar

LHC reserves verdict on petition against detention of students

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

CPEC projects: Ministers concerned at slow progress

Two ordinances laid: NA adopts CPEC Authority, two other bills

Talks with Mansha-led IPPs in final stages: Tabish

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.